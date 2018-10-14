Ridley will undergo an MRI on his ankle Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The report suggests that the fact that the wideout was walking on his ankle well after Sunday's win over the Buccaneers is a good sign that his injury is not serious. Prior to his exit from Sunday's game, Ridley caught all three of his targets for 47 yards. With Mohamed Sanu (hip) also banged up, Justin Hardy could see added work next Monday against the Giants.

