Ridley hauled in four of his six targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against Minnesota.

Ridley was out-targeted by both Julio Jones and Austin Hooper, but made the most of his opportunities by racking up big plays. His first catch of the contest came early in the second quarter when he hauled in a 20-yard reception, but the highlight came two quarters later when he caught the team's first touchdown -- which also went for 20 yards. Ridley is likely to see inconsistent volume with the team spreading targets between Jones and Hooper as well as Mohamed Sanu, though Ridley has shown the ability to be ultra-efficient with limited looks early in his career. He and the Falcons will now head back to Atlanta for their Week 2 contest against Philadelphia.