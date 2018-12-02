Ridley hauled in three of five targets, managing only 22 receiving yards during Sunday's 26-16 loss to Baltimore.

Outside of a highly productive showing on Thanksgiving night against the Saints -- eight catches for 93 yards and a touchdown -- Ridley has been thoroughly contained over the past quarter of the regular season, failing to exceed three receptions or 40 yards against Baltimore, Dallas and Cleveland. Even in the largely impressive Week 12 showing against New Orleans, Ridley coughed up a fumble inside the Saints' five-yard line that came back to cost Atlanta dearly down the stretch. Ridley's value in his rookie campaign has been largely fueled by ability to find the end zone, with eight touchdown receptions through 12 games. In Week 14 he'll have a fair shot at scoring once again, facing a Green Bay defense that ranks bottom five with 16 wide receiver touchdowns allowed this year.