Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Neutralized in Week 13 loss
Ridley hauled in three of five targets, managing only 22 receiving yards during Sunday's 26-16 loss to Baltimore.
Outside of a highly productive showing on Thanksgiving night against the Saints -- eight catches for 93 yards and a touchdown -- Ridley has been thoroughly contained over the past quarter of the regular season, failing to exceed three receptions or 40 yards against Baltimore, Dallas and Cleveland. Even in the largely impressive Week 12 showing against New Orleans, Ridley coughed up a fumble inside the Saints' five-yard line that came back to cost Atlanta dearly down the stretch. Ridley's value in his rookie campaign has been largely fueled by ability to find the end zone, with eight touchdown receptions through 12 games. In Week 14 he'll have a fair shot at scoring once again, facing a Green Bay defense that ranks bottom five with 16 wide receiver touchdowns allowed this year.
More News
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Cleared to face Ravens•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Still limited in practice•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Dealing with pair of injuries•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Four scores in two games against Saints•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Good to go for Thanksgiving Day•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Remains limited at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...