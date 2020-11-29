Ridley secured six of nine targets for 50 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 43-6 win against the Raiders.

The third-year receiver was limited throughout the practice week because of a foot issue, but he contributed Atlanta's first TD Sunday in what turned out to be a laugher. He exited briefly in the third quarter with an apparent ankle injury, but he was able to return two plays later. Ridley was the unquestioned No. 1 pass-catching option, pacing Atlanta in targets, receptions and receiving yards while Julio Jones sat out with a hamstring injury. Entering Week 12, Ridley had gone for 110-plus receiving yards in both games Jones was inactive this season (Weeks 3 and 5). We will have to wait and see on Jones' status for a Week 13 home game against New Orleans. Ridley has fared well both with and without Jones in the lineup this year. He needs just 70 receiving yards to establish a new season best of 867.