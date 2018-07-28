Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Nursing hamstring injury

Ridley is dealing with an apparent hamstring issue, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

It was originally reported that Ridley's departure from practice was heat related, but it now looks as if there's more to the story. Given the nature of hamstring injuries, Ridley's progression will be something to keep an eye on moving forward. The good news is that the team doesn't appear to be overly concerned, with coach Dan Quinn calling the injury minor, and expects its prized rookie to be back relatively soon.

