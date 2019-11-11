Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Peels off long run in Week 10 win

Ridley caught three of five targets for 28 receiving yards, and picked up 19 rushing yards on his lone carry during Sunday's 26-9 win against the Saints.

There are Sundays when Ridley booms, as well as Sundays when Ridley busts. Week 10 was an instance of the latter, as Ridley was held under 35 receiving yards with zero touchdowns for the fourth time over his past seven outings. Though he has been inconsistent for stretches of the season thus far, there is reason to believe he will soon see an increase in workload as result of Mohamed Sanu's trade to New England, as well as Austin Hooper's potential absence due to a knee injury suffered Sunday. Despite the probable uptick in volume, Atlanta's upcoming opponent does not present a scenario for Ridley to be re-inserted into lineups with absolute confidence, as the Falcons will be facing off against Carolina's top-10 pass defense in Week 11.