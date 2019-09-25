Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Picks up hip injury

RIdley was limited in practice Wednesday by a hip injury, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

After reaching the end zone in both Weeks 1 and 2, Ridley was targeted just one time this past Sunday at Indianapolis while playing 75 percent of the offensive snaps. Such a workload is in line with his share from the first 19 appearances of his career, but a hip issue could impact him this weekend. As a result, Ridley's activity level Thursday and Friday should be watch as the week goes on.