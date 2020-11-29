Ridley will take on a bigger role in the Falcons offense Sunday versus the Raiders with Julio Jones (hamstring) sidelined, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Ridley has been targeted 10 or more times in four games this season, and two of those occurred with Jones out of the lineup. In those contests -- Week 3 versus the Bears and Week 5 against the Panthers -- Ridley combined for 13 catches, 246 yards and no touchdowns on 23 targets. Facing the Raiders' 28th-ranked pass defense (273.6 yards per game) should be a boon for Ridley's Week 12 prospects.