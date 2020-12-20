Ridley reeled in 10 of 14 targets for 163 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-27 loss to Tampa Bay.

On his 26th birthday, Ridley decided he would be the one handing out gifts. For those with stock in the Alabama product, he delivered a third consecutive 100-yard receiving outing and his seventh total on the season. As Julio Jones (hamstring) found himself inactive for a second straight game, Ridley expectantly dominated the target share, collecting four more looks than the next-busiest pass catcher. Atlanta's Week 16 opponent, Kansas City, will aim to slow the electrifying wideout. The Chiefs have excelled in containing opposing WRs so far this season, allowing the third-fewest catches to the position.