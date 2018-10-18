Ridley (ankle) was present at the part of Thursday's practice open to the media but didn't have a helmet or shells, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Ridley was somewhat active during warmups, but it's unclear if he'll practice in a limited capacity, as coach Dan Quinn told McClure earlier Thursday. Fortunately for Ridley, an MRI was returned clean on his injured left ankle, which is thought to be a bone bruise. While the lack of the aforementioned equipment implies he may not practice, the Falcons' first Week 7 injury report will confirm his activity level.