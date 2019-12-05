Play

Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Puts in limited session

Ridley (toe) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Like fellow starting wideout Julio Jones (shoulder), Ridley's practice reps were capped for the second day in a row, making the Falcons' final session of the week Friday important with regard to both players' statuses for Sunday's game versus Carolina. Considering Jones was inactive in the Falcons' 26-18 loss to New Orleans while Ridley hauled in eight balls for 91 yards in the contest, the latter receiver is probably at less risk of sitting out Week 14.

