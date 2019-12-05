Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Puts in limited session
Ridley (toe) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Like fellow starting wideout Julio Jones (shoulder), Ridley's practice reps were capped for the second day in a row, making the Falcons' final session of the week Friday important with regard to both players' statuses for Sunday's game versus Carolina. Considering Jones was inactive in the Falcons' 26-18 loss to New Orleans while Ridley hauled in eight balls for 91 yards in the contest, the latter receiver is probably at less risk of sitting out Week 14.
More News
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Tending to toe injury•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Steps up in Jones' absence•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Another sterling outing in Week 12•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Booms in Week 11 win over Carolina•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Peels off long run in Week 10 win•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Solid Week 8 despite injury scare•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
TNF preview, Cook, Thielen injury update
Who can you trust on Thursday night? Chris Towers breaks down the Bears and Cowboys, and wraps...
-
12/5 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the AFC matchups on the Week 14 slate, debating...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...