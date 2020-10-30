Ridley (ankle) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Panthers, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Ridley walked off the field under his own power after making a catch midway through the second quarter. If he's unable to return to Thursday's divisional matchup, Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Christian Blake and Brandon Powell will all be candidates to see increased opportunities behind No. 1 wideout Julio Jones. Before leaving the field, Ridley had three catches for 42 yards on four targets.