Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Quiet afternoon against Los Angeles
Ridley corralled four of six targets for 30 receiving yards during Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Rams.
The second-year wideout has been a prototypical boom-bust fantasy commodity, with four catches and a touchdown in four of seven outings thus far in 2019, but just eight receptions for 68 yards in his other three appearances combined. Upcoming next, Ridley and the Falcons' receiving corps will be tasked with dissecting a Seahawks defense that came into Week 7 with just one multi-passing touchdown outing allowed over its preceding four games.
