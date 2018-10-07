Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Quiet in loss to Steelers
Ridley hauled in four receptions for 38 yards, as Atlanta fell to 1-4 with a 41-17 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Ridley was held without a touchdown against Pittsburgh on Sunday after collecting six touchdowns in Atlanta's previous three games. A scoreless outing for the first-round rookie was surprising given that Pittsburgh entered Week 5 allowing the second-most passing touchdowns in the NFL (12), with only Tampa Bay giving up more thus far in the season. Ridley and the Falcons are in desperation mode at 1-4, and the ball will be in the air plenty against a porous Buccaneers secondary in Week 6.
