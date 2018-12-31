Ridley caught all five of his targets, collecting 32 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 34-32 win against the Buccaneers.

Ridley's rookie campaign was accompanied by lofty expectations. The No. 26 overall pick delivered by coming within 180 receiving yards of a 1,000-yard season and providing 10 receiving touchdowns, three more than the second-best rookie wideout was able to manage in that category. Ridley carries strong potential to continue providing FLEX production in 2019, but with top targets Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and Austin Hooper all projected to return, his upside seems to be capped as a low-tier WR2 option.