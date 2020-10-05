Tom Pelissero of NFL Network confirms Ridley (ankle) and Julio Jones (hamstring) will play Monday night in Green Bay.
Things have been trending this direction since Friday when both Ridley and Jones were able to practice. FOX's Jay Glazer reported Sunday that the star wideouts would be able to play, and we now get confirmation from Pelissero. Even if he's quite at 100 percent strength, Ridley has shown more than enough to warrant a spot in all fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Will play Monday night•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Trending in right direction•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Limited in practice Friday•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Returns to practice•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Sits out practice with ankle injury•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Hits century mark again•