Ridley (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Ridley has dealt with the same foot injury for much of the season, remaining productive all the same. He should be fine to handle his usual large helping of snaps and targets, while fellow wideout Julio Jones (hamstring) won't be able to play.
