Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Ready to go Monday
Ridley (ankle) has been cleared for Monday's matchup with the Giants, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Ridley and Mohamed Sanu (hip) will both be available come Monday night, so Matt Ryan will have his full arsenal available. The rookie pass catcher was limited at Friday's practice, but it looks like the Falcons were just exercising caution with his participation. Barring any setbacks, look for him to resume his usual role on the offense.
