Head coach Dan Quinn believes Ridley has potential to take a jump in his second season out of Alabama, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "What's exciting is that (his play) can go up a big notch," Quinn said Wednesday. "In his instance it's the route-running and the explosiveness he has, that connection with (Matt Ryan) continuing to grow, that's a really big piece."

Ridley was the second player selected at his position in last April's draft but his production far exceeded that of any other rookie wideout. The recently turned 24-year-old paced the class's crop in receptions (64) and receiving yards (821) by narrow margins, but blew away all other rookie wide receivers in snagging 10 touchdown passes -- Anthony Miller ranking second with seven. Though it may be unreasonable to expect him to match that touchdown count in 2019, his growing connection with Ryan, as well as single coverage that comes inherent with lining up opposite Julio Jones, Ridley remains a low or potentially mid-tier WR2 option.