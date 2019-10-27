Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Reenters Sunday's game
Ridley (head) returned to Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
After undergoing concussion tests, Ridley has been cleared to get back on the field. He'll look to expand upon his 2-32-0 line on five targets at the time of his departure.
