Ridley (thigh) was a limited participant at Tuesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

It's believed the thigh injury is just a minor concern and something that won't jeopardize his status for the Falcons' Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Saints. Ridley has popped up on Atlanta's injury reports on a few occasions during his inaugural campaign but has suited up for all 10 games, posting 39 receptions for 532 yards and seven touchdowns in those outings.

More News
Our Latest Stories