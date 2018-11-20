Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Remains limited at practice
Ridley (thigh) was a limited participant at Tuesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
It's believed the thigh injury is just a minor concern and something that won't jeopardize his status for the Falcons' Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Saints. Ridley has popped up on Atlanta's injury reports on a few occasions during his inaugural campaign but has suited up for all 10 games, posting 39 receptions for 532 yards and seven touchdowns in those outings.
