Play

Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Remains limited in practice

Ridley (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Though RIdley's reps were capped for the second day in a row, McClure relays that the wideout is expected to be fine for Sunday's game against the Titans while he manages a right hip injury that dates back to the Falcons' Week 2 win over the Eagles. Ridley proceeded to play 46 of Atlanta's 61 offensive snaps (75 percent) in the 27-24 loss to Indianapolis last weekend but drew just one target during the contest.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories