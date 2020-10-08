Ridley (thigh/knee) was limited at practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
During the media-access portion of the session, Ridley ran crisp routes and looked like himself, per McClure. Still, it wasn't deemed enough to be more than a limited participant for a second day in a row. Friday's injury report is poised to clarify the situation within the Falcons' receiving corps, which has yet to include Julio Jones (hamstring) in practice this week.
