Ridley (ankle) returned to practice Friday as a limited participant, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Ridley seems to be a small step ahead of Mohamed Sanu (hip), who was held out of practice entirely for a second straight day. The rookie suffered a bone bruise in his left ankle during last week's 34-29 win over the Buccaneers, rendering him unable to play throughout the second half. Justin Hardy will be next in line for snaps if the Falcons are missing Ridley and/or Sanu for Monday's game against the Giants.

