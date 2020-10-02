Ridley (ankle) returned to practice Friday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Ridley was held out Thursday, but there hasn't been any suggestion his ankle injury is serious, and he'll have an extra day to prepare before the Falcons face the Packers on Monday. He's top five in a slew of key receiving stats, including yards (349, 2nd), touchdowns (four, t-1st) and air yards (559, 1st).

