Ridley joins Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley and Donte Jackson as NFL Rookie of the Week nominees for Week 3, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Ridley made his presence felt in Week 2 -- accounting for 64 receiving yards and a touchdown -- but in Week 3 he put himself in elite company, hauling in three touchdown catches within the first 33 minutes of a 43-37 loss to New Orleans. Since being held without a reception in the season opener against Philadelphia, Ridley has recorded 11 catches for 210 yards and four touchdowns. The rookie's four touchdowns tie him with A.J. Green for the league lead as we approach the quarter pole of the regular season. Atlanta's Week 4 opponent, Cincinnati has not allowed a 100-yard receiver in 2018, but the defense has allowed multiple receiving touchdowns in all three outings thus far.