Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Ruled out of Sunday's game

Ridley (abdomen) won't return to Sunday's contest against the Panthers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Initially questionable to reenter the game due to discomfort in his abdomen, Ridley will finish the day with five receptions (on five targets) for 76 yards and one touchdown. Behind Julio Jones and Russell Gage, it's anyone's guess who will step up between Christian Blake, Justin Hardy and Olamide Zaccheaus.

