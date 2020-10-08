Ridley (thigh) looked good running routes during Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Ridley's precise activity level won't be known until the Falcons release their second practice report of Week 5 prep, but there's a chance he bumps up from the LP that he received Wednesday. Meanwhile, Julio Jones (hamstring) wasn't present in the part of Thursday's session open to the media, so Russell Gage and Olamide Zaccheaus could be in line for elevated workloads this weekend.
