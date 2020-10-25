Ridley hauled in five of his seven targets for 69 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Lions.

Ridley has endured a slight decrease from his astronomical yardage totals of Weeks 1, 2, 3 and 5, but he also has scored TDs in back-to-back games since Julio Jones returned to the fold. Ridley has now totaled six TDs through seven appearances this season, landing him one short of his total from the entire 2019 campaign. He's also on pace to obliterate standing career highs in receptions (64) and receiving yards (886), as he finds himself on a trajectory for more than 90 catches and 1,400 yards. New Orleans just carved into Carolina for 287 passing yards and three total touchdowns Sunday, meaning Atlanta's high-flying passing attack may be in line for a productive outing against the Panthers on Thursday night.