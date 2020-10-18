Ridley corralled six of his seven targets for 61 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 40-23 win against Minnesota.

The third-year wideout entered Sunday as the only player in Falcons franchise history with 100-plus receiving yards in four of five outings to begin a season. While Ridley was unable to extend his streak in that department, he did score for the first time since posting four combined TDs between Weeks 1 and 2. Julio Jones' return from a lingering hamstring issue may have reduced Ridley's target share slightly against the Vikings, though it did at least pull coverage away from the young receiver as Matt Ryan tied his season high in TD passes. Ridley and the Falcons receiving corps will next face a Lions defense that allowed Jacksonville's top WRs, Keelan Cole and DJ Chark, to each record six-plus receptions Sunday.