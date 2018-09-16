Ridley caught four of five targets for 64 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-24 win over the Panthers.

Ridley finished second on the team in targets and tied Julio Jones for the lead in receiving yards, scoring his first career NFL touchdown on an 11-yard reception in the second quarter. He didn't record a catch and was targeted just twice in Week 1, but his role expanded notably with Devonta Freeman (knee) sidelined and the opposition keying in on Jones. Ridley's role could fluctuate throughout the season, but he could certainly be in for some productive weeks when quarterback Matt Ryan looks to spread the targets around. He could be similarly involved next week against the Saints.