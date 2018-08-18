Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Scores first touchdown
Ridley caught three of six targets for 49 yards and a touchdown, adding 52 yards on two kickoff returns, in Friday's preseason game against the Chiefs.
The touchdown came from Matt Schaub, but the real highlight was a 36-yard completion from Matt Ryan on a nifty double move. With Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman both held out, the rookie accounted for three of Ryan's seven targets, while Mohamed Sanu only drew one look (a five-yard gain). Ridley is already a lock for playing time in three-wide sets, and it may not be long before he overtakes Sanu for the No. 2 receiver job.
