Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Scores long touchdown
Ridley caught three of five targets for 90 yards during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Panthers.
Ridley had a rather modest day heading into the fourth quarter before breaking for a 75-yard touchdown which gave his team a lead they would never relinquish. The big play propelled him to the team lead in receiving yards on the day and was the third time he reached the 90-yard mark in his rookie campaign. Ridley is up to 789 receiving yards and nine touchdowns heading into next Sunday's season finale against the Buccaneers.
