Ridley (foot) will be limited at practice Wednesday, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Interim head coach Raheem Morris noted that the hope is to get Ridley -- who last suited up in Week 8 -- individual and team work Wednesday, but the wideout still isn't ready to practice fully, even after the Falcons' bye week. He'll look to progress to that level in advance of Sunday's game against the Saints.