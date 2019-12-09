Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Should need short-term recovery

Coach Dan Quinn confirmed Monday that Ridley would be shut down for the season with a lower abdominal injury, but the receiver is only expected to need around 3-to-4 weeks of recovery time, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Ridley likely would have attempted to return in 2019 if the Falcons were still in the mix for a playoff spot, but with a 4-9 record heading into Week 15, Atlanta won't take any chances with him. Quinn suggested that Christian Blake and Olamide Zaccheaus would be the primary beneficiaries of added snaps while Ridley is out, according to Butt. Based on Ridley's recovery timeline, he should enjoy a normal offseason and be back to full strength when the Falcons reconvene for OTAs.