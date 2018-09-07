Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Shut down in NFL debut
Ridley was targeted by Matt Ryan on two occasions, but failed to record a reception amidst the Falcons' 18-12 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday night.
The No. 26 overall pick earned a spot as one of Atlanta's kick returners, but was largely uninvolved in the team's Week 1 offensive game plan. Ridley had a chance to pick up an important first-down catch during the fourth quarter, but was popped by an Eagles' defender and unable to haul in the pass. Going up against a Carolina defense that surrendered the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers in standard scoring last year, the rookie wideout will look to get right in Week 2.
