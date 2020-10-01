Ridley didn't participate in Thursday's practice due to an ankle injury, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Ridley was one of seven starters to sit out the Falcons' first Week 4 practice coming off Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Bears. In that contest, Ridley served as Atlanta's No. 1 wideout while Julio Jones (hamstring) was sidelined, finishing with five receptions for 110 yards on 13 targets. Given that Jones was a limited participant Thursday, he looks to be ahead of Ridley health-wise heading into a Monday night matchup with the Packers. Ridley will still have two more opportunities to practice this week and ensure his availability for the primetime matchup.