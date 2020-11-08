Ridley (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Ridley didn't practice this week due to a mid-foot sprain, earning a questionable designation for Week 9. His availability was subject to a pregame workout, after which the Falcons opted to give him the week off with a bye on tap. In Ridley's absence, Atlanta's passing game will funnel through Julio Jones, with Russell Gage, Christian Blake and Olamide Zaccheaus in line for any targets that linger.
