Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Snags five passes in win
Ridley caught five of seven targets for 42 yards during Sunday's 40-14 win over Arizona.
The catches were there for Ridley, but the big-play production still eludes him. Through his last five games, Ridley is averaging just 9.95 yards per catch, nearly four full yards fewer than his average through the first nine games of the season. The rookie burst onto the scene with six touchdowns in his first four games, but has scored just twice since then and has topped 50 receiving yards just twice in that span. Perhaps next Sunday can rekindle some magic as Ridley faces off against a Carolina defense that surrendered his first career touchdown in Week 2.
