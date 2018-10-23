Ridley corralled five of six targets for 43 receiving yards during Monday's 23-20 win against the Giants.

After collecting an absurd six touchdowns between Week 2 and Week 4, the No. 26 overall pick has come back down to earth over his past three outings with 42.7 yards per game and zero scores against the Steelers, Buccaneers and Giants. Though the explosive production has not been there of late, Ridley continues to be highly efficient, with a proficient 77.1 percent catch rate as the Falcons enter a Week 8 bye. Atlanta's next matchup is set for Nov. 4th, against a physical Redskins defense that ranks among the NFL's 10 best pass defenses (surrendering 218.5 yards per game through the air).