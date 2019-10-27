Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Solid Week 8 despite injury scare
Ridley (head) had to be evaluated for a concussion midway through Sunday's 27-20 loss to Seattle, but he was able to reenter the game and accumulate four receptions for 70 yards on seven targets.
Ridley was coming off a disappointing four-catch, 30-yard outing in his prior showing, but he was able to produce two explosive plays of 19-plus yards Sunday, while also pitching in a successful two-point conversion during Atlanta's opening drive of the second half. His four touchdowns to the midway point of 2019 are impressive, but Ridley is averaging per-game outputs of fewer than 3.5 catches and 35 receiving yards in his four appearances without a touchdown this season. He may not need a score to provide another respectable fantasy output when the Falcons return to the field Nov. 10, facing a Saints defense that entered Week 8 as a bottom-eight unit in both receiving yards (1,252) and receiving touchdowns (nine) allowed to opposing wideouts.
More News
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Reenters Sunday's game•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Under evaluation for head injury•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Quiet afternoon against Los Angeles•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Magnetized to end zone•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Team's leading receiver in loss•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Another quiet outing in Week 4•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...