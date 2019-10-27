Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Solid Week 8 despite injury scare

Ridley (head) had to be evaluated for a concussion midway through Sunday's 27-20 loss to Seattle, but he was able to reenter the game and accumulate four receptions for 70 yards on seven targets.

Ridley was coming off a disappointing four-catch, 30-yard outing in his prior showing, but he was able to produce two explosive plays of 19-plus yards Sunday, while also pitching in a successful two-point conversion during Atlanta's opening drive of the second half. His four touchdowns to the midway point of 2019 are impressive, but Ridley is averaging per-game outputs of fewer than 3.5 catches and 35 receiving yards in his four appearances without a touchdown this season. He may not need a score to provide another respectable fantasy output when the Falcons return to the field Nov. 10, facing a Saints defense that entered Week 8 as a bottom-eight unit in both receiving yards (1,252) and receiving touchdowns (nine) allowed to opposing wideouts.