Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Steps up in Jones' absence
Ridley corralled eight of 10 targets for 91 receiving yards during Thursday's 26-18 loss to New Orleans.
The second-year wideout has been electrifying over Atlanta's past three games, compiling 22 receptions for 319 yards and two touchdowns against the Panthers, Buccaneers and Saints. Mohamed Sanu's trade to New England and Austin Hooper's injury (knee-MCL) have catalyzed an uptick in offensive opportunity for Ridley, but in Julio Jones' absence (shoulder) Thanksgiving night, the 24-year-old emerged as Atlanta's No. 1 option in the passing game. The former Crimson Tide standout did not disappoint, leading both sides in targets, receptions and receiving yards. Ridley remains a strong play in Week 14, taking on a Panthers defense against which he amassed eight catches, 141 yards and a touchdown Nov. 17.
