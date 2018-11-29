Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Still limited in practice
Ridley (ankle/elbow) was limited at Thursday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Ridley has been injured at times during his rookie campaign, but he has logged at least 60 percent of the snaps on offense in eight of 11 games, including each of the last five. His peripheral numbers -- 9.5 YPT and 17.0 percent TD rate -- suggest he's set to erupt on a weekly basis. However, the presence of target-hog Julio Jones keeps Ridley contained most games. Assuming he puts ankle and elbow issues behind him, Ridley has a tough matchup Sunday against a Ravens defense that has allowed just 10.9 receptions per game to opposing wideouts this season.
