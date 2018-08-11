Ridley hauled in his lone target for minus-2 yards during Friday's 17-0 loss to the Jets in the preseason opener.

Ridley caught a pass from Matt Ryan on Atlanta's opening drive, but it was a screen that got busted up by cornerback Buster Skrine for a loss of two. The rookie first-rounder wasn't targeted again, so one can only assume he remains behind established veterans Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu on the depth chart at this point.

