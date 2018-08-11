Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Struggles in professional debut
Ridley hauled in his lone target for minus-2 yards during Friday's 17-0 loss to the Jets in the preseason opener.
Ridley caught a pass from Matt Ryan on Atlanta's opening drive, but it was a screen that got busted up by cornerback Buster Skrine for a loss of two. The rookie first-rounder wasn't targeted again, so one can only assume he remains behind established veterans Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu on the depth chart at this point.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...
-
Projecting Washington without Guice
The Washington Redskins lost Derrius Guice for the season to a knee injury, what does that...