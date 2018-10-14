Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Suffers ankle injury Sunday
Ridley is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to an ankle injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Ridley left the contest as the Falcons' leading receiver, boasting three catches (on as many targets) for 47 yards. Per Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, Ridley was seen flexing his left ankle on the sideline, likely as an attempt to return to action. If he doesn't, though, Ridley would yield offensive snaps to Justin Hardy and Marvin Hall.
