Ridley (ankle) is listed as active Monday at Green Bay, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Ridley emerged from Week 3 with an ankle injury that forced him to miss practice Thursday. That said, he was listed as a limited practice participant Friday and Saturday, with the expectation that he'd be available Monday. With confirmation that both he and Julio Jones (hamstring) are active, they'll aim to exploit a Packers defense that has yielded 8.5 yards per target and five touchdowns to wide receivers this season.