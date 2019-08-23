Ridley hauled in one of two targets for nine yards in the team's fourth preseason contest against Washington.

Ridley hauled in his lone pass on the team's initial drive, a short pass to the right. He remained on the field for long stretches of the first half but got only one other target, which came on the team's final drive prior to halftime. This was likely Ridley's longest appearance of the preseason, and has totaled three receptions for 37 yards while appearing in two contests. Most importantly, he appears to be healthy heading into the regular season after suffering a hamstring injury early in camp.