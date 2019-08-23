Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Targeted twice
Ridley hauled in one of two targets for nine yards in the team's fourth preseason contest against Washington.
Ridley hauled in his lone pass on the team's initial drive, a short pass to the right. He remained on the field for long stretches of the first half but got only one other target, which came on the team's final drive prior to halftime. This was likely Ridley's longest appearance of the preseason, and has totaled three receptions for 37 yards while appearing in two contests. Most importantly, he appears to be healthy heading into the regular season after suffering a hamstring injury early in camp.
More News
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Looks good in limited action•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Returns to practice•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Making progress with hamstring•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Unable to practice Saturday•
-
Falcons' Calvin Ridley: May get MRI•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Newton hurt ankle against Patriots
Cam Newton hurt his left foot at New England in preseason play. It's attached to the same ankle...
-
What to watch in Preseason Week 3
Week 3 of the preseason is commonly thought of as the dress rehearsal for the regular season....
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy the Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...