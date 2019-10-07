Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Team's leading receiver in loss

Ridley hauled in five of a team-high nine targets, collecting 88 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 53-32 loss to the Texans.

It's been the tale of two Ridleys through five weeks of the talented wideout's sophomore campaign, as he has 60-plus receiving yards and a touchdown in three different games this season (Weeks 1, 2 and 5), but just a combined four catches for 38 yards in his other two. He's played at least 60 percent of Atlanta's offensive snaps in every game thus far in 2019, with nearly eight targets per game if excluding his enigmatic one-target outing in Week 3. Ridley and the Falcons' receiving corps now prepare to take on a Cardinals defense that has allowed multiple passing touchdowns in every game but one thus far this season.