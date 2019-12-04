Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Tending to toe injury
Ridley was limited by a toe injury at Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Ridley is matching Julio Jones' (shoulder) activity level, but at least both wide receivers are participating in some capacity, which helps their case to suit up on game day. Working as the top WR in Jones' absence last Thursday against the Saints, Ridley hauled in eight of 10 targets for 91 yards and no touchdowns.
