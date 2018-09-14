Falcons' Calvin Ridley: To be more involved in Week 2
Head coach Dan Quinn ensured that Ridley is going to be a more integral part of the Falcons' offensive gameplan moving forward, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "Every game he should be a factor, not just because Freeman is going to miss this one," Quinn said Friday. "For sure, we are anticipating him being a bigger part of the offense."
Ridley will look to knotch his first regular-season reception Sunday against the Panthers, after being shut out in Week 1 against Philadelphia on two targets. The No. 26 pick has a tough matchup forthcoming against a Carolina secondary that only allowed one Cowboys receiver to exceed 5.7 fantasy points in PPR scoring last week.
